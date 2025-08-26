WAM Active (WAA) Announces Preliminary Final Report for FY25

WAM Active Limited (ASX: WAA), a listed investment company providing investors exposure to an active trading style aiming for sound returns with low correlation to traditional markets, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The report, which compares results to the year ended 30 June 2024, shows revenue from ordinary activities increased by 21.3% to $16,659,029. However, profit from ordinary activities before income tax expense decreased by 10.0% to $10,459,303, and net profit from ordinary activities after income tax expense fell by 10.6% to $7,416,376.

The company has declared a fully franked final dividend of 3.0 cents per share, consistent with the interim dividend. The ex-dividend date is set for 18 November 2025, with a record date of 19 November 2025. The last election date for participation in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) is 21 November 2025, and the payment date is scheduled for 28 November 2025. The DRP will operate without a discount for the fully franked final dividend, allowing participating shareholders to be allotted shares based on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) over the four trading days commencing on the ex-dividend date.

WAM Active’s Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share before tax increased from $0.81 in 2024 to $0.86 in 2025. NTA backing per share after tax also saw an increase, moving from $0.89 to $0.93. The report is based on the Annual Report audited by Pitcher Partners Sydney, with the audit report included in the Company’s Annual Report. All documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.3A. Since inception, WAM Active has returned over $61.5 million or 145.3 cents per share in dividends and franking credits to shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio has returned 11.6% per annum since inception, outperforming the market by 8.6% per annum.