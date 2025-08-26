Hazer Group Announces Strong FY25 Results Driven by Key Partnerships and Revenue Growth

Hazer Group Ltd (ASX: HZR), an Australian technology company focused on decarbonisation through its climate-tech that enables the production of clean hydrogen and graphite, has released its full year results for FY25, ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and a substantial reduction in losses, highlighting operational and financial progress during the period. Revenue more than doubled to $8.5 million, a 124% increase from FY24, while operating costs decreased by 17% due to the early completion of the Commercial Demonstration Plant (CDP) test program. The loss from ordinary activities after tax was reduced by 60% to $7.6 million. Capital expenditure also saw a significant decrease of 80% to $1.4 million. The company maintains a robust cash and cash equivalent position of $12.5 million.

Corporate highlights include maiden operating revenue of $0.6 million for engineering services from FortisBC, alongside the successful completion of the CDP performance test program. A strategic alliance agreement with Kellogg Brown and Root LLC (KBR) was executed to accelerate licensing and commercial deployment. Hazer also received a $6.2 million grant from the WA Government’s Lower Carbon Grant – Gorgon Fund. Projects with FortisBC in Canada and Chubu / Chiyoda in Japan have advanced through key milestones.

Hazer’s CEO and Managing Director, Glenn Corrie, noted the successful completion of the CDP testing program, the transformative global alliance with KBR, and the receipt of first operating revenues as key achievements. The KBR partnership provides global reach and licensing capability in key hydrogen markets. The company is also extending its strategic partnership with Mitsui to advance activities relating to the potential markets for Hazer graphite. Hazer is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for commercially viable alternatives to green hydrogen via electrolysis.

The company will focus on accelerating the licensing of Hazer technology, advancing technology scale-up to 50,000 tonnes of hydrogen per annum, and monetising Hazer’s graphite in FY26. Hazer intends to leverage its partnership with KBR and maintain corporate and financial discipline to ensure efficient capital use and commercial growth.