Web Travel Group Anticipates Record WebBeds Performance

Web Travel Group has announced that its WebBeds business is on track for a record year. The company anticipates that the Total Transaction Value (TTV) for the first half of 2026 will exceed $3.1 billion. This represents a significant increase from the $2.6 billion recorded in the prior corresponding period. Web Travel Group operates as a global intermediary between travel providers and travel distributors. Its WebBeds division connects hotels and other accommodation providers with a network of travel agents and online travel platforms.

According to the company, bookings are forecast to rise in the mid- to high teens. Furthermore, FY26 TTV margins are expected to be at least 6.5 per cent, indicating healthy profitability. Managing Director John Guscic noted that the growth being experienced is broad-based, encompassing the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Guscic also addressed a temporary disruption in June, citing a spike in cancellations due to the Israel-Iran conflict. While trading has largely recovered in most regions, the Middle East continues to exhibit weakness. Despite this regional challenge, Guscic remains optimistic about the overall performance of WebBeds.

Guscic stated, “WebBeds continues to gain market share, TTV margins remain stable, and we are on track to deliver record EBITDA in FY26.” Web Travel Group anticipates releasing its first-half results on November 25, which will provide further details on the company’s financial performance and outlook.