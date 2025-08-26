Entain Appoints Andrew Vouris as CEO

Entain, the owner of Ladbrokes and Neds, has announced the appointment of Andrew Vouris as its permanent Chief Executive Officer. Vouris replaces Dean Shannon, who stepped down from the role two months ago. Entain is a global gaming and entertainment operator that owns a portfolio of brands across sports betting and gaming. The company provides a range of wagering services to customers in Australia and internationally.

Shannon’s departure was motivated by a desire to improve Entain’s relationship with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC). The company is currently in mediation with AUSTRAC regarding potential fines reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, stemming from alleged breaches of Australian anti-money-laundering laws. Vouris has been serving as interim chief executive since Shannon’s resignation.

Stella David, Chief Executive of Entain, stated that Vouris distinguished himself as the “right leader” for the Australian division. She noted the progress he has made since joining the company and expressed her anticipation for their continued collaboration. Vouris outlined his priorities as driving innovation within the wagering sector and embedding a culture focused on responsible betting practices.

Vouris emphasized a commitment to a ‘win, but not at all costs’ ethos and a renewed focus on the core business of facilitating bets. This appointment signals Entain’s intention to navigate its regulatory challenges while pursuing strategic growth and maintaining a strong presence in the Australian market.