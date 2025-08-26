Elanor Commercial Property Fund Reports Preliminary Final Results for FY25

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF), a stapled entity comprising Elanor Funds Management Limited, has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2025. Elanor Commercial Property Fund invests in Australian commercial office properties located in major metropolitan areas or established commercial precincts. The report, which complies with ASX Listing Rule 4.3A, shows a slight decrease in revenue from ordinary activities but an increase in Funds from Operations (FFO).

ECF reported a 0.3% decrease in revenue from ordinary activities, amounting to $40.478 million. However, the loss from ordinary activities attributable to security holders decreased significantly by 79.8% to a loss of $5.396 million. Funds from Operations (FFO) saw a 6.9% increase, reaching $35.418 million. The Fund successfully executed new leases and renewals for nearly 12,000 square metres, reduced FY26 lease expiries, and maintained a high occupancy level of 96.3% across the fund.

The Fund has announced quarterly distributions totalling 7.5 cents per unit for the year. These include distributions for the periods ending 30 September 2024, 31 December 2024 and 31 March 2025 each at 1.875 cents. The final distribution for the period ending 30 June 2025, also at 1.875 cents, has a record date of 30 June 2025 and is payable on 1 September 2025. This final distribution consists of a trust distribution of 1.1875 cents.

The net tangible asset backing per security decreased from $0.83 to $0.69. The accounts have been audited, receiving an unqualified opinion. Further details and commentary on the results are available in the market announcement and management presentation dated 25 August 2025.