Emyria Expands Perth Clinic Amid Rising Demand for PTSD Treatments

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD), a company focused on developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, has announced an expansion of its Perth clinic to meet growing demand for its services. The expansion is being fueled by the commencement of Australia’s first private health insurance program for psychedelic-assisted treatment, funded by Medibank, and a surge in patient numbers seeking these therapies.

The company reports that the first Medibank-funded patients have begun receiving treatment at the Perth clinic. Emyria expects a record month for patient activity in August, with dosing sessions exceeding the combined total of the previous four months. To accommodate this increased demand, Emyria is expanding its workforce and infrastructure at the Perth clinic. The partnership with Avive Health to launch a Brisbane clinic is also progressing, marking Emyria’s first interstate expansion.

Emyria is employing its Empax platform, which enables a scalable, capital-light expansion strategy across Australia. This approach is designed to support a growing and recurring revenue base, driven by Medibank-funded treatments and clinic expansion. The company’s model has been clinically validated and is data-driven.

Emyria is also working to broaden access to its treatments by partnering with leading private hospitals and health funders. The company aims to extend the Empax framework to address other high-need conditions beyond PTSD and treatment-resistant depression, as well as scale its real-world data platform to support health economics, regulatory engagement, and continuous improvement.