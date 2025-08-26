Ingenia Communities Reports 33 Per Cent Profit Jump

Ingenia Communities has announced a strong financial performance for the year ending June 30, posting an underlying profit of $126 million. This represents a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The company’s statutory profit reached $128 million, marking a substantial recovery following FY24’s goodwill write-down. Ingenia Communities is a property group focused on developing, owning and operating a portfolio of lifestyle communities, rental villages and holiday parks. They cater particularly to the growing seniors market.

Revenue for the period rose by 8 per cent to $512 million, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew by 22 per cent to $164 million, placing the result at the upper end of the company’s guidance. Development activity saw significant acceleration, with 520 new homes settled during the year. The company’s development pipeline now includes over 5000 sites.

Recurring earnings were supported by steady performance in the lifestyle rental and holidays segments. The average price of new homes also increased, reaching $671,000. Ingenia Communities maintained a conservative balance sheet, with gearing remaining below 30 per cent. The company reported cash reserves plus undrawn debt totalling $198 million.

Looking ahead, Ingenia Communities has set FY26 guidance targeting earnings per share (EPS) of 32.5 to 34 cents. The company also anticipates EBIT growth of 10 to 15 per cent. This forecast is underpinned by ongoing development activities and consistent revenue from its recurring income streams.