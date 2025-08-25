IVE Group Reports Strong FY25 Results

IVE Group Limited (IVE, the Company or the Group) has announced its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25).

Excluding non-operating items, the Group’s underlying result was consistent with guidance with key profit metrics up significantly.

Key underlying1 financial performance indicators for the year include:

Revenue $954.8m, down 1.6% from $969.9m pcp

Material gross profit margin, 49.3% up from 46.7% pcp

EBITDA $136.7m, up 7.0% from $127.8m pcp

NPAT $52.1m, up 21.1% from $43.0m pcp

Operating cash conversion to EBITDA normalised to 101.9% from 114.0% pcp

Stable fully franked final dividend of 8.5¢ps (FY25 dividend of 18.0¢ps, stable on pcp)

¹ The underlying results are on a non-IFRS basis, exclude various non-operating items (as reconciled in the Appendix 4E and the Investor Presentation) and are not audited or reviewed.

² PCP – prior corresponding period representing the 12-month period ending 30 June 2024.

Commenting on IVE Group’s FY25 performance, IVE Group’s Managing Director, Matt Aitken said:

“Given the somewhat muted economic landscape including lingering inflation and the uncertainty that surrounded the federal election, I am pleased with the FY25 result which comfortably exceeded the targets set at the beginning of FY25. The result was underpinned by a further strong uplift in operating margins reflecting strict cost control coupled with the full emergence of Ovato and JacPak cost synergies. Continued strong cash conversion sees the Group well placed to deliver continued growth over the medium term with the balance sheet offering significant capacity for both organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”