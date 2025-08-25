BluGlass eyes next phase of growth

Jim Haden, CEO of BluGlass (ASX:BLG), discusses the company’s progress and prospects.

BluGlass has expanded its global defence ties, adding India’s Ministry of Defence alongside the US and Australian governments. Its visible light laser technology enables applications that infrared cannot, with uses in aerospace, defence countermeasures, atmospheric detection for turbulence, and undersea communications.

Mr Haden emphasises the importance of “dual use” technologies, which benefit both defence and commercial markets, positioning BluGlass as a strategic supplier in global supply chains.

On the technology front, BluGlass has achieved record-setting results with its gallium nitride laser innovations, including the integration of single-mode lasers with power amplifiers, which created a US$100m pipeline of opportunities. Customer feedback has been encouraging, with early adopters signalling intent to use the technology in next-generation products.

A recent $7.6m capital raising will fund continued R&D, pipeline conversion, and IP development in partnership with leading universities.

Looking ahead, Mr Haden sees the company growing its pipeline with both top-tier defence and commercial partners as well as startups in emerging markets.