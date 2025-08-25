Hot Stocks: Holista Colltech, Miramar Resources, Critica

US stocks slipped on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report due later this week. The Dow fell 349 points, or 0.77%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.43% and the Nasdaq edged 0.22% lower. The pullback came after Friday’s rally, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fuelled expectations of a September rate cut, with markets pricing in an 84% chance. Analysts, however, warn that while a cut is possible, it may not signal the start of a broader easing cycle.

Chipmakers remained in focus. Nvidia gained around 1% as analysts reiterated bullish views ahead of its results, widely seen as a key test for artificial intelligence demand. Intel shares slipped 1% despite news that the US government has taken a 10% stake, part of a new sovereign wealth fund strategy.

In Australia, the local market is poised to open weaker, with SPI 200 futures down 0.3%. Investors will be watching earnings from G8 Education and Coles Group on Tuesday, followed by Woolworths on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank’s August meeting minutes are also due, though they are not expected to shift markets, with attention instead fixed on Nvidia’s results and upcoming US inflation data.

Holista Colltech secures US collagen supply deal with Regenerex

Holista Colltech (ASX:HCT) has entered a binding supply and development agreement with Regenerex Pharma (OTC: USA), a chronic wound care specialist. Holista will exclusively supply its ovine collagen—including patented intact and nano-collagen—for Regenerex’s advanced wound healing products. Minimum purchase commitments start at US$50k in 2025, scaling to US$9m annually from 2028. Regenerex will fund clinical studies and regulatory approvals in the US, the world’s largest wound care market. Managing Director Leong Man Loong said the deal marks a major milestone, giving Holista a pathway into high-value medical markets.





Miramar Resources signs exploration JV with Sumitomo at Bangemall\

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R) has signed a term sheet with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania (subsidiary of Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining) for an exploration joint venture at the Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Projects in WA. The JV targets Noril’sk-style deposits, among the world’s most valuable mineral systems. Sumitomo can earn up to 90% interest through staged expenditure totalling $5.5m and a feasibility study. Miramar has already identified disseminated nickel and copper sulphides in drilling. Executive Chairman Allan Kelly called it a strong endorsement of Miramar’s strategy.





Critica sends first Jupiter concentrate for MREC testing

Critica Limited (ASX:CRI) has dispatched its first composite concentrate from the Jupiter Rare Earths Project in Western Australia to ANSTO for leach testing to produce a Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC). Specialist consultancy Minutech will run complementary hydrometallurgical programs. The concentrate—upgraded by over 800% to 10,000–20,000 ppm TREO with ~95% mass rejection—will inform pilot work and staged studies. Focus is on four key magnet rare earths (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb), critical for EVs and wind turbines. CEO Jacob Deysel highlighted Jupiter’s scale and efficiency advantages, positioning it as a cornerstone of Australia’s rare earth supply chain.