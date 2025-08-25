Nvidia is set to report its latest earnings after the closing bell in New York on Wednesday, with analysts anticipating robust results driven by the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution. Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives suggests that Wall Street consistently underestimates the demand for Nvidia’s technology. He believes the earnings call will showcase Nvidia’s strength in the AI sector.

Ives also highlighted the intense demand for Nvidia’s chips, with Asia field checks indicating a demand-to-supply ratio of 10:1. Nvidia is a technology company whose graphics processing units (GPUs) have come to power advances in gaming and artificial intelligence. These chips are fuelling the AI revolution, even with a pay-for-play model allowing access to the Chinese market.

Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster and Brian Baker anticipate noise around the China H20 catchup, US-China relations, and the impact of the US 15 per cent revenue share on margins. They expect calendar year 2026 growth rates to be revised upwards. DeVere Group’s Nigel Green stated that AI infrastructure spending is a structural investment wave that will continue into 2026 and beyond.

Evercore ISI reiterated its “outperform” rating for Nvidia and raised its price target to $US214 from $US190, citing improving visibility and the potential for Nvidia to capture a significant weighting in the S&P 500 Index. Evercore believes Nvidia could ultimately capture up to 16 per cent weighting of the S&P 500 Index.