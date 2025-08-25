AUB Group Profits Surge Amid Market Challenges

AUB Group has announced a 17 per cent increase in underlying net profit after tax, reaching $200.2 million for the 2025 financial year. This represents a significant rise from $171 million in the prior year. The company’s reported profit also saw a substantial increase, climbing to $180.1 million from $137.1 million.

Underlying earnings per share grew to 171.75¢. AUB Group’s board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 66¢ per share. This brings the total full-year dividend payout to 91¢, a 15.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year. AUB Group is an insurance broker, providing services to clients across Australia and New Zealand. It also operates an online platform for small business insurance.

Chief executive Michael Emmett noted the results reflected “continued momentum across the group despite challenging market conditions”. He highlighted the significant contributions from Agencies and BizCover, adding that the international business was performing well. AUB Group provides risk management, advice and solutions to a diverse client base.

Looking ahead to the 2026 fiscal year, AUB Group has provided guidance for underlying profit in the range of $215 million to $227 million. This forecast represents a growth rate of between 7.4 and 13.4 per cent, signalling continued positive expectations for the company’s performance.