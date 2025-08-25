Southern Cross Media Soars on Strong Results

Southern Cross Media shares have surged nearly 20 per cent following the release of its full-year results for the 2025 financial year. The company reported a significant turnaround, driven by its strategic initiatives. Southern Cross Media operates as a diverse media company with radio, television, and digital assets. It is known for its popular Hit and Triple M radio networks.

Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5 per cent to $421.9 million, while underlying EBITDA jumped 34.4 per cent to $71.1 million. Digital revenue saw substantial growth, climbing 28.8 per cent to $45.1 million. The company’s audio app, Listnr, achieved its first positive EBITDA of $2 million. Underlying net profit rose to $15.1 million, marking a $10.6 million increase from the previous financial year.

Cost control measures also contributed to the positive results, with non-revenue related expenses decreasing by 2.5 per cent to $263.5 million, surpassing expectations. Capital expenditure remained at $9.9 million, and net debt was reduced by almost $40 million to $67.6 million, lowering leverage to 1.1 times. The board has declared a fully franked final dividend of 4 cents per share, exceeding consensus forecasts of 1.5 cents and following no dividend payout in the first half.

According to UBS analyst Evan Karatzas, the results were “solid versus consensus,” highlighting strong radio performance in both metropolitan and regional markets. UBS indicated that the FY26 outlook suggests a 3 to 6 per cent upgrade to consensus revenue and EBITDA at the midpoint, supported by ongoing cost management. Chief executive John Kelly attributed the company’s turnaround to the momentum in its metro radio and digital audio assets, including Listnr, Hit, and Triple M. Shares in Southern Cross closed up 18.2 per cent at 78 cents.