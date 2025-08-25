Kogan.com Shares Jump After Mixed Results

Shares in Kogan.com surged nearly 4 per cent on Monday following the release of its fiscal year 2025 results. RBC Capital Markets analyst Wei-Weng Chen described the results as mixed. Strong gross sales, driven by growth in active customers and increased marketing expenditure, were a highlight. However, the ongoing challenges faced by Mighty Ape, a subsidiary of Kogan.com, weighed on the company’s overall revenue performance. Kogan.com is an Australian online retailer and marketplace. The company offers a variety of products including consumer electronics, homewares, and appliances through its online platform.

According to Chen, the fiscal year 2026 and medium-term margin guidance appeared to be in line with consensus estimates, while the long-term guidance indicated significant potential upside. Positives from the result included growth in active customers and effective marketing investments driving substantial gross sales growth. A notable negative was the continued difficulties experienced by Mighty Ape in the first half of fiscal year 2026. Group revenue growth year-to-date is currently below consensus estimates for the same period.

The company’s trading update for July showed promising figures. Group sales reached $80.7 million, exceeding consensus expectations by 12.9 per cent. Additionally, group revenue for the month was 7.9 per cent higher than anticipated. These figures suggest a positive trajectory for Kogan.com, despite the challenges posed by Mighty Ape and the slower-than-expected overall revenue growth in the first half of fiscal year 2026.