Databricks Acquires Tecton to Boost AI Deployment

Databricks has announced its acquisition of Tecton, a provider of enterprise feature stores for real-time artificial intelligence applications. This strategic move is designed to improve the speed and reliability with which Databricks’ customers can deploy AI agents. The acquisition will integrate Tecton’s capabilities for preparing and serving crucial data directly into the Databricks platform.

Tecton’s technology enables organisations to run applications such as fraud detection, risk scoring, and personalised recommendations with greater efficiency. Tecton allows companies to centralise and automate the delivery of up-to-date data, ensuring that models are trained and operated using consistent information and minimal latency. The platform supports both historical data and real-time updates, thereby reducing the time and complexity involved in transitioning AI agents from the development phase to full production.

Databricks is a data and AI company, helping organisations solve their toughest challenges. Tecton provides an enterprise feature store for machine learning, enabling reliable and scalable real-time AI. For Databricks, the acquisition links Tecton’s real-time data capabilities with its Agent Bricks tools. This will enable customers to more rapidly build, deploy, and scale AI-driven systems. The two companies already share a number of customers, and Databricks had previously invested in Tecton.