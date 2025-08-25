Ambertech (ASX: AMO) Announces FY25 Results: Revenue Up, Profit Down

Ambertech Limited (ASX: AMO), a distributor of high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording and sound reinforcement industries; and also a distributor of home theatre products to dealers, has announced its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25). The company reported revenue of $101.2 million, a 6.0% increase from $95.4 million in the prior corresponding period (FY24). Despite the revenue growth, Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) decreased by 38.0% to $0.84 million, compared to $1.36 million in the previous year.

Operating cash flow for the year was $0.6 million, while net debt stood at $4.2 million, up from $3.7 million in FY24. The company has declared a final dividend of 0.6 cents per share, franked to 100%. The payout ratio for the year is 68%. The results reflect stronger trading in the second half of the financial year, which saw EBITDA growth from $1.1M in the first half to $3.2M in the second half.

The company noted that inflationary market dynamics continue to place some pressure on cost management. However, Ambertech expects improvements in cost metrics in the coming periods through disciplined approaches. Ambertech continues to retain a competitive market position across all three market segments, which resulted in relatively stable margins in softer market periods without material discounting.

Looking ahead, Ambertech remains optimistic about continuing the momentum from the second half of FY25 into the new financial year. Trading in July and August underpins this confidence. The company anticipates that full year EBITDA margins will materially increase, and improved operating cash flows should lead to a reduction in net debt. The record date for the dividend is 26 September 2025, with a payment date of 17 October 2025.