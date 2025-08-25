Asset Vision Co (ASV) Reports Strong Revenue Growth in FY25

Asset Vision Co Limited (ASV), an Australian publicly listed technology company focused on simplifying asset management with its collaborative platform, has announced its preliminary final report for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported a 22.9% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $5,025,036, up from $4,089,044 in the previous year. However, the loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members increased significantly to $385,797, compared to $55,208 in the prior period.

The company highlighted several non-cash items impacting the results, including $690,791 in share-based payments and $390,062 in depreciation and amortisation charges. Despite the increased loss, Asset Vision reported positive operating cash flows of $1,329,029, a 152% increase over the prior corresponding period. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the core Asset Vision business grew by 28%, reaching $4.4 million. Licensing revenue also saw a 32% year-on-year increase, totalling $4.03 million.

According to the announcement, this growth was fuelled by high-value contract wins, an expanding customer base, and the introduction of new products aligned with market needs. The company emphasised its debt-free status and strong cash generation, further enhanced by Research and Development (R&D) tax incentives. Net tangible assets per ordinary security improved to 0.10 cents, compared to -0.01 cents in the previous period. The company says its focus remains on sustaining positive cash flow, maintaining financial strength, and supporting long-term operational resilience.

The company’s annual general meeting will be held on 23 October 2025. Further details can be found in the Results Presentation released on the ASX Market Announcements Platform on 25 August 2025.