MIXI Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIXI, Inc, has released its Third Supplementary Bidder’s Statement concerning its ongoing off-market takeover bid for PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH). PointsBet is an Australian corporate bookmaker, licensed in the Northern Territory. The company offers sports and racing betting products and services via its PointsBet and BetMGM brands.

The statement, dated 25 August 2025, addresses MIXI Australia’s decision not to accept the all-scrip offer from betr for PointsBet shares. MIXI Australia has reviewed PointsBet’s Target Statement and betr’s Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and determined it will not accept betr’s Offer, nor any subsequent improvements, should they arise. MIXI Australia currently holds a relevant interest in 37.86% of PointsBet shares.

According to the statement, betr has announced they will not accept the MIXI Offer, and if betr maintains this position and retains its PointsBet shares, MIXI Australia will not be able to acquire 90% of PointsBet shares. Consequently, a condition attached to MIXI Australia’s statement of intention to increase its offer price to $1.30 per PointsBet share will not be satisfied, and the MIXI Offer Price will remain at $1.25 cash per PointsBet share.

PointsBet shareholders who wish to accept the MIXI Offer must ensure their acceptances are received before the offer period closes at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 29 August 2025. The Third Supplementary Bidder’s Statement has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and provided to ASX and PointsBet.