WAM Microcap (WMI) Announces Strong Portfolio Performance and Increased Dividend

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX: WMI), a listed investment company providing investors access to a portfolio of undervalued micro-cap growth companies with a market capitalisation of less than $300 million at the time of acquisition, has announced a strong investment portfolio performance for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company’s investment portfolio increased by 18.8%, outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index, which rose by 12.3% over the same period. This marks the eighth consecutive year of investment portfolio outperformance since inception.

The company’s board of directors has declared a fully franked full year dividend of 10.6 cents per share, an increase from the previous year. This includes a fully franked final dividend of 5.3 cents per share. The fully franked full year dividend represents a fully franked dividend yield of 6.6%, and a grossed-up dividend yield of 9.4%, when including the value of franking credits. Since its listing in 2017 at $1.10 per share, WAM Microcap has paid 100.1 cents per share in fully franked dividends, including franking credits.

Chairman Geoff Wilson AO highlighted the investment team’s diligent construction of a portfolio of high-quality micro-cap companies as the key to their success. Lead Portfolio Manager Oscar Oberg noted that Service Stream (ASX: SSM) and GenusPlus Group (ASX: GNP) were key contributors to the outperformance. He also added that WAM Microcap participated in several takeovers, including The Reject Shop (ASX: TRS) and Smartpay Holdings (ASX: SMP).

The company will host a Q&A webinar on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, at 11:00am (Sydney time) to discuss the FY2025 full year results. Details regarding the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) are available, with the DRP operating without a discount for the fully franked final dividend. The ex-dividend date is 16 October 2025, and the payment date is 29 October 2025.