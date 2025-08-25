360 Capital Group Reports Significant Profit Increase for FY25

Sydney, 25 August 2025 – 360 Capital Group (ASX: TGP), an ASX-listed investment and funds management group focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets, today announced its Appendix 4E results for the year ended 30 June 2025, revealing a substantial increase in profitability. The Group, which comprises the stapling of ordinary shares in 360 Capital Group Limited and units in 360 Capital Investment Trust, reported a profit attributable to stapled securityholders of $4.8 million, a significant rise from the $320,000 reported in the prior corresponding period. Revenue and other income also saw an increase, climbing to $23.479 million from $21.986 million in the previous year.

The company’s operating profit, a non-AAS measure reflecting core earnings, reached $7.7 million, a 15.2% increase from $6.663 million in the prior year. Basic earnings per security increased dramatically to 2.3 cents, compared to 0.1 cents in 2024. The Group highlighted key operational achievements, including $109.6 million in real estate loans written through the 360 Capital Private Credit Fund and the raising of $13.6 million in the 360 Capital Mortgage REIT during the year.

Despite these gains, 360 Capital Group maintained its distributions and dividends at 3.5 cents per security, consistent with the previous year. This comprised a fully franked dividend of 2.0 cents per security and a distribution of 1.5 cents per security. The net tangible asset per security saw a slight increase, moving from $0.78 to $0.79. The company also reported it will return cash back to securityholders by making a special distribution of approximately $78.8 million, equivalent to $0.40 per security, from the Trust.

Looking ahead, 360 Capital Group will continue to focus on its simplified strategy focused on managing and investing in real estate credit and equity. The Group is focused on growing its real estate credit activities through continuing its organic growth strategy.