Dome Gold Mines Launches Share Purchase Plan to Raise $5 Million

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (DME) has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aiming to raise up to $5 million. Dome Gold Mines is an Australian mining company focused on gold, copper, iron, and industrial sands in Fiji, where it holds several exploration tenements. The SPP offers new fully paid ordinary shares to eligible shareholders, with Dome retaining the right to accept oversubscriptions or scale back applications. Shares issued under the SPP will rank equally with existing shares, and the SPP is not underwritten.

The SPP shares are priced at $0.15 each, representing a 6.25% discount on the volume-weighted average market price of Dome shares over the five trading days before the announcement. Eligible shareholders are those who held Dome shares as of 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on Friday, 22 August 2025, and have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Participation in the SPP is voluntary, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new shares without incurring brokerage, commission, or transaction costs.

Dome intends to use the proceeds from the SPP to fund the completion of prerequisites for obtaining a mining licence for the company’s Sigatoka Sands Project and commence mining operations. Funds will also cover transaction costs. Any excess funds will be used to accelerate the ramp-up of mining operations, provide working capital, and advance Dome’s other Fijian assets. The SPP offer opens on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, and closes at 5:00 PM on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The SPP will be governed by the terms and conditions outlined in the Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet, which will be dispatched to eligible shareholders on or around Wednesday, 27 August 2025. Key dates include the announcement of SPP results on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, and the issue of SPP shares expected on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, followed by the commencement of normal trading of SPP shares expected on Wednesday, 24 September 2025.