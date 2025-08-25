Kogan.com Reports FY25 Results, Navigates Challenges and Growth

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX: KGN), a portfolio of retail and service businesses that includes Kogan Retail, Marketplaces, Loyalty Programs and more, has announced its Appendix 4E and financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025. The company reported revenues from ordinary activities of $488.1 million, a 6.2% increase compared to $459.7 million in the previous corresponding period. However, the company reported a loss before tax of $32.892 million, a stark contrast to the profit of $21.220 million recorded in the prior year. The statutory loss after tax was $39.465 million.

The results reflect a year of strong growth for Kogan.com, driven by strategic investments in marketing, with active customers increasing by 35.1% to 3.5 million. Kogan.com Active Customers grew 48.3% to 2.8 million. Platform-based Sales Revenue increased 20.5% to $107.9 million and Marketplace revenue increased 34.2% to $29.4 million. The Kogan FIRST loyalty program delivered $51.3 million in Revenue, up 17.5%. These gains were partially offset by challenges faced by its subsidiary, Mighty Ape, which experienced website technical issues and a softening retail market in New Zealand.

The company addressed the challenges at Mighty Ape by writing down the goodwill associated with its acquisition, resulting in a one-off, non-cash adjustment. Despite these challenges, Kogan.com remains optimistic about Mighty Ape’s rebound in FY26, citing improvements in marketing efficiency and strategic initiatives like the launch of the Mighty Ape Marketplace. The company closed the year with a strong cash position of $42.1 million and no external debt.

Kogan.com’s board has declared a final dividend of 7.0 cents per ordinary share, 68.6% franked, payable on 28 November 2025. The company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Friday, 21 November 2025. Further details regarding the meeting will be provided in the Notice of Meeting. The Group also announced the appointment of three new independent non-executive directors with appointments effective 26 August 2025.