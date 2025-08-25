Beach Energy Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Beach Energy has announced the appointment of Shaun Gregory as a non-executive director, effective September 1. This follows Gregory’s departure from Woodside Energy in April, after a 29-year tenure. Beach Energy is an Australian oil and gas company focused on exploration and production. The company aims to deliver sustainable growth through responsible operations.

Gregory’s most recent role at Woodside was as executive vice president for the new energy business, which included Woodside’s ammonia acquisition in the United States. His extensive experience in both traditional and emerging energy operations is expected to be a valuable asset to Beach Energy. Beach Energy’s chairman, Ryan Stokes, highlighted Gregory’s “sound technical expertise, strong commercial acumen and a track record of strategic leadership”.

This appointment comes alongside the announcement of Peter Moore’s retirement from the Beach Energy board. Moore will step down at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting in November. The changes to the board reflect Beach Energy’s ongoing evolution and strategic focus in the energy sector.

The addition of Gregory to the board is anticipated to bolster Beach Energy’s strategic capabilities as the company navigates the changing energy landscape. His background aligns with Beach’s commitment to innovation and growth within the industry.