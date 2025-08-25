Navigator Global Investments Announces Strong Earnings

Navigator Global Investments has reported a significant increase in its financial performance, with full-year adjusted earnings rising by 26 per cent to $US114 million ($177 million). This result surpasses the upgraded EBITDA guidance provided in May by 5 per cent, demonstrating the company’s strong operational performance. Navigator Global Investments owns stakes in several global alternative asset managers. The company has a market capitalisation of over $1 billion.

Net profit after tax saw an even more substantial increase, climbing 80 per cent to $US119 million ($184 million). This reflects the positive impact of the company’s strategic investments and operational efficiencies. Navigator Global Investments specialises in providing investors with access to a diversified range of alternative asset managers across the globe. The company achieves this through strategic partnerships and investments in these specialist firms.

Additionally, funds under management (FUM) of Navigator’s partner firms experienced notable growth, increasing by 12 per cent to $US84 billion. When adjusted for Navigator Global Investments’ ownership, the FUM attributable to the company amounted to $US28 billion, marking a 6 per cent increase. This growth in FUM underscores the increasing demand for alternative investment strategies and the strength of Navigator’s network of partner firms.

The company’s shares have gained 30 per cent this year. This surge reflects investor confidence in Navigator’s business model and its ability to generate strong returns. Navigator Global Investments continues to focus on expanding its partnerships and delivering value to its shareholders.