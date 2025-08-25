Abacus Group Posts Solid FY25 Results

Abacus Group has announced a statutory net profit of $26.9 million for the 12 months ending June 30, a substantial increase of $267.9 million compared to FY24. The diversified property group specialises in commercial real estate and self-storage investments across Australia. They actively manage and develop properties, focusing on delivering long-term value for their security holders.

Funds from operations (FFO) saw a rise of 1.7 per cent, reaching $82.7 million. The group has declared a distribution of 8.5 cents per security, aligning with previously issued guidance. However, net tangible assets experienced a slight decrease of 2.3 per cent, settling at $1.72 per security. Gearing, a measure of debt relative to equity, remained at 34.5 per cent, which is within the Group’s targeted range.

Looking ahead, Abacus Group has provided distribution guidance for FY26, projecting 8.5 cents per security. This target represents 85–95 per cent of FFO, contingent on stable business conditions without any significant downturns. The group is continuing with its strategy of careful financial management.

Managing Director Steven Sewell emphasised the Group’s dedication to fostering long-term value. The strategy involves making selective investments and expanding investment management activities. This expansion will be achieved through capital partnerships and joint ventures, ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to growth.