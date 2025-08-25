Regal, an ASX-listed alternative asset manager, has announced a 24 per cent decline in normalised net profit after tax, reporting $44.81 million for the half-year. Total net income remained steady at $148.4 million. Regal specialises in alternative investment strategies, providing investors with access to opportunities outside of traditional asset classes. The company operates across various sectors, including credit, private equity, and real estate, aiming to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns.

Despite the profit dip, Regal reported strong investor interest, attracting $700 million in net inflows during the half. Over the past 12 months, the company has seen substantial growth with $1.9 billion in net inflows, representing a 120 per cent increase. This growth underscores Regal’s ability to attract capital and deliver value to its investors in a challenging market environment.

As of the end of July, Regal’s funds under management (FUM) stood at $18.5 billion, following a 5 per cent increase during that month. This growth in FUM reflects both the positive inflows and the performance of Regal’s investment strategies. The company remains focused on delivering strong investment outcomes for its clients and continuing to grow its business.

Regal has declared a final dividend of 10 cents per share for its investors. This dividend reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and rewarding their ongoing support.