Aussie Broadband Profits Surge on Customer Growth

Aussie Broadband has reported a 24 per cent increase in annual net profit, reaching $32.8 million, driven by the addition of over 100,000 new internet customers. The telecommunications company continues to expand its footprint in the Australian market. Aussie Broadband provides internet and telecommunications services to residential, business, and enterprise customers across Australia. The company distinguishes itself through its focus on customer service and network quality.

The company’s share of Australia’s national broadband market has risen to 8.4 per cent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the previous year. Underlying EBITDA also saw substantial growth, climbing 14.7 per cent to $138 million, which met the upper end of the company’s projected guidance. Aussie Broadband has provided an underlying EBITDA forecast of up to $167 million for the 2025-26 financial year.

Looking ahead, Aussie Broadband is exploring potential acquisitions, following an agreement to divest its Buddy Telco brand to More and Tangerine, two telcos backed by CBA, for $8 million. This strategic move allows the company to streamline its operations and focus on core growth areas.

The company will distribute a regular full-year dividend of 4¢ per share, consistent with the previous year. In addition to the regular dividend, Aussie Broadband distributed a special dividend of 2.4¢ per share during the 2025 financial year, rewarding shareholders for the company’s strong performance.