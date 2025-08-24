Hot Stocks: Metallium, Wildcat Resources, Nanoveu

Wall Street closed out the week with a powerful rally after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank could cut rates as soon as September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 846 points, or 1.9%, to a record 45,631, while the S&P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9%. Tech stocks led the rebound, Tesla surged 6%, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Nvidia also advancing strongly, helping the market recover from earlier losses tied to megacap weakness. For the week, the Dow gained 1.5% and the S&P edged 0.3% higher, though the Nasdaq still slipped 0.6%. Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, suggesting risks in the US jobs market, pushed expectations for a September rate cut to 83%, sending Treasury yields lower and the US dollar down about 1%.

The upbeat tone is set to spill into Australian trade. Futures point to the ASX 200 opening 84 points higher, up 0.9% to a record 9,011, extending last week’s climb above the 9,000 mark. A softer US dollar has bolstered commodity prices, brightening the outlook for local miners. Investors will also be watching closely as earnings reports from Regal, Santos, and Pilbara Minerals are released today.

Metallium’s Rice University partnership could revolutionise rare earth refining

Metallium (ASX:MTM) has strengthened its rare earth strategy through a collaboration with Rice University to advance its Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology. FJH has already shown it can upgrade feedstocks such as monazite and mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) into solvent-extraction-ready products, offering Western supply chains an alternative to Chinese toll refining. The Rice partnership will test whether FJH can go further and directly separate individual rare earths, potentially bypassing solvent extraction altogether. Backed by nearly US$1bn in US Department of Energy funding for supply chain security, this development positions Metallium at the forefront of efforts to reduce reliance on China, which currently dominates more than 90% of rare earth refining.

Wildcat’s 700m pegmatite extension underscores lithium growth potential in WA

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) has extended the Harry pegmatite swarm at its Bolt Cutter Central lithium discovery in WA to over 700m down dip. Diamond drilling revealed stacked pegmatites with abundant spodumene, while RC drilling confirmed extensions north, south, and at depth. Assays include 6m at 1.5% Li2O and 4m at 2.2% Li2O, adding to earlier high-grade intercepts. Lithium mineralisation was also confirmed at the Hermione prospect, though initial holes may have missed the main trend. With $55.1m in cash, Wildcat plans follow-up RC drilling across multiple pegmatite trends to further define scale.

Nanoveu builds U.S. sales force to commercialise ultra-low-power Edge AI chips

Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), via its EMASS subsidiary, has appointed manufacturer sales representatives across major U.S. technology hubs, with further expansion underway in Europe. The focus is accelerating design wins for its ultra-low-power ECS-DoT Edge AI System-on-Chip, targeting drones, wearables, IoT, robotics, and defence. Early engagement with OEMs has highlighted the chip’s potential to extend drone flight time and deliver energy-aware autonomy. With a phase-two drone evaluation program nearing completion, Nanoveu is leveraging these new sales channels to build global momentum, supported by upcoming tape-out of its 16nm chip in late 2025.