Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Profits Surge

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure (DBI) has reported a 17 per cent increase in interim profits, reaching $43.1 million. DBI, which owns and operates the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal in Queensland, facilitates the export of coal to various international markets. The company connects mines in Central Queensland to global markets through its terminal infrastructure.

Despite the profit increase, total coal exports for the six months ending in June decreased to 27.6 million tonnes, down from 29.9 million tonnes during the same period last year. The primary destinations for the exported coal included Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and China. Revenue, however, saw an increase due to the company’s decision to raise fees associated with coal exports.

The terminal infrastructure charge increased by 4.4 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching $3.59 per tonne. In addition to raising fees, the company is focused on further cost-cutting measures, primarily aimed at reducing handling costs. DBI has announced a quarterly dividend payment of 5.87 cents per share. The full-year dividend guidance remains unchanged at 24.5 cents per share.