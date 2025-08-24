Ansell Expects Price Hikes to Offset Tariffs

Ansell, the manufacturer of medical gloves and surgical gowns, anticipates that price increases will fully offset the impact of higher tariffs imposed by the United States on its exports this fiscal year. The company expects that initial price adjustments, which were implemented in late FY25, will mitigate the financial impact of the tariffs. Further price increases are slated for implementation during the first half of the current fiscal year. Ansell specialises in providing protection solutions, manufacturing a range of products from industrial gloves to protective clothing, ensuring safety in various workplace environments. The company is a global leader in health and safety protection.

In addition to addressing the tariff situation, Ansell has provided its earnings per share forecast for the 2026 fiscal year, estimating a range of US133¢ to US145¢. This represents an increase from the US126¢ reported in the previous year. The company also reported a substantial increase in sales, with revenue rising by 23.7 per cent to reach $2 billion in the year ending June 2025.

Despite the positive outlook regarding tariff mitigation and sales growth, Ansell has cautioned that market conditions will be mixed. The company anticipates subdued demand for some of its industrial products, which may present challenges in certain segments of its operations.

Adding to its financial strategy, Ansell has announced a share buyback program of up to $200 million. This move underscores the company’s confidence in its financial position and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders.