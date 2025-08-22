Hear from four ASX-listed companies, BNK Banking Corporation Limited (ASX:BBC), Percheron Therapeutics (ASX:PER), INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ), and Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV), as they present at an online Sip & Learn investor webinar on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 12:30pm AEST. The session gives investors the opportunity to hear directly from company executives about recent developments and future plans.

The webinar will also include a live Q&A, where attendees can submit questions in real time.



BNK Banking Corporation (ASX:BBC) provides investors with exposure to a growing digital-only bank operating under its Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands. The group has delivered consistent performance over the past two years, supported by an experienced management team, a strong broker distribution network, and recognised, award-winning brands. For investors, BNK’s dual-brand model offers scale and diversification across retail and broker channels, positioning the company to capture further market share in an evolving financial services landscape.

Percheron Therapeutics (ASX:PER) offers investors exposure to a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for rare diseases. Its lead candidate, ATL1102, is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the CD49d receptor and is currently in a phase IIb trial for non-ambulant Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patients, with data expected in the second half of CY2024. The program has already shown encouraging results in earlier studies and carries both orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the US FDA, potentially unlocking expedited pathways and additional value if successful.

INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) gives investors exposure to a leader in exosome technology developing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics to transform cancer care and improve patient outcomes. The portfolio spans commercial-stage exosome isolation products, clinical-stage diagnostics for ovarian and breast cancers, and a preclinical CAR-exosome therapeutic program targeting solid tumours.

Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV) provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of early-stage energy and resource projects aligned with a low-carbon future. The company’s assets include uranium exploration in the Northern Territory, the Oasis advanced exploration project in Queensland, and geothermal opportunities at Alpha Torbanite and the Millungera Basin. Greenvale’s strategy centres on value creation through exploration success, resource growth, and positioning in sectors critical to the energy transition.

Investors, analysts, and advisers are encouraged to attend for insights into strategic direction, clinical and technological developments, exploration milestones, and financial positioning, spanning sectors from financial services and biotechnology to energy and the transition to low-carbon resources.

