Inghams Shares Plunge After Disappointing Results

Inghams Group Limited (ING) has seen its shares plummet following the release of its fiscal year 2025 results, which fell short of market expectations. According to Morgans research analyst Belinda Moore, the result landed at the bottom of the company’s guidance range, with fiscal year 2026 guidance also proving materially weaker than consensus estimates. After 90 minutes of trading, Inghams shares were down 19.5 per cent to $2.87. Inghams is a poultry producer operating in Australia and New Zealand, supplying chicken products to major retailers, quick-service restaurants, and food service distributors.

The disappointing fiscal year 2025 result reflected a shift towards lower-margin sales, alongside softening retail demand and weaker wholesale pricing. These factors collectively dragged fourth-quarter earnings lower, impacting overall profitability. The company’s performance in Australia saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decline by 3.4 per cent to $183.7 million. This figure was below both Morgans’ and consensus estimates for the region.

Conversely, Inghams’ New Zealand operations demonstrated stronger performance. New Zealand EBITDA rose by 14.3 per cent to $52.7 million, providing a contrast to the challenges faced in the Australian market. However, the overall impact of the weaker Australian performance has weighed heavily on investor sentiment, contributing to the significant drop in share price.