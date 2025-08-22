CTM Trading Halted Amid Audit Delay

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) has requested a trading halt on its shares, just a week after informing investors of a delay to its full-year results. The company, a business-focused travel agent, cited complications with its auditors, Deloitte, who require more time to sign off on the accounts. Deloitte assumed auditing responsibilities from PwC in October of last year and previously oversaw an interim result, an event that triggered a significant sell-off last Friday.

A company spokesperson addressed the situation, stating, “As announced to the ASX on Friday, 15 August 2025, CTM will be releasing its full year results on Thursday, 28 August 2025 as we finalise reporting in conjunction with our new auditor.” This announcement follows investor concerns about the transition to a new auditing firm and its impact on reporting timelines.

CTM specialises in managing travel needs for businesses, offering services such as booking flights, accommodation, and ground transportation. It provides tailored solutions designed to streamline corporate travel processes and reduce costs. Despite the recent volatility, CTM anticipates providing full-year results and guidance for the financial year 2026 on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Prior to the trading halt request, CTM shares were trading slightly higher at $16.10. This followed a dip to $15.57 last Friday, reflecting market sensitivity to the delayed financial reporting. Investors will be watching closely for the full-year results announcement and any further updates from the company regarding its audit processes.