5E Advanced Materials Announces $8.31 Million Public Offering

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (ASX: 5EA), a company focused on becoming a vertically integrated global leader and supplier of specialty boron and advanced boron derivative materials, has announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of common stock in the United States. The offering involves 2,374,481 shares of common stock being sold at a price of $3.50 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.31 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. The company anticipates the offering to close around August 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Konik Capital Partners, LLC is acting as the lead bookrunning manager for the offering.

5E Advanced Materials intends to allocate the net proceeds from the offering, along with its existing cash reserves, to several key areas. These include the operation of its small-scale boron facility (SSBF), wellfield development and analysis, advanced planning for FEL-3 engineering, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made under an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus supplement with details of the offering will be available on the SEC’s website and from Konik Capital Partners, LLC.