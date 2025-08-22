Cannindah Resources Announces Management Changes

Cannindah Resources Limited (CAE), a company focused on mineral exploration and development, primarily targeting copper and gold deposits in Queensland, Australia, has announced the resignation of Tom Pickett as Managing Director, effective today. Pickett is stepping down to pursue other opportunities after a period of significant progress for the company. The board acknowledges Pickett’s efforts in advancing exploration, increasing the Mineral Resource Statement for the Mt Cannindah project, completing capital raisings, and enhancing the company’s profile.

Cam Switzer, who has been serving as Technical Advisor to the Board and Exploration Manager since March 7, 2025, has been appointed as Interim CEO. According to the company, an executive search has commenced to find a permanent CEO to lead Cannindah Resources. A shortlist of candidates is under consideration, and an announcement regarding the appointment will be made in due course.

In addition to these changes, Cannindah Resources has entered into a service agreement with Consilium Corporate Pty Ltd for corporate services, including company secretarial, CFO, and accounting functions. As a result, Andrea Betti has been appointed Company Secretary, and Nathan Rose has been appointed Joint Company Secretary and CFO, replacing Garry Gill. The company thanked Mr. Gill for his contributions.

The company also announced that its registered office and principal place of business has changed to Level 2, 22 Mount Street, Perth, Western Australia, 6000, effective immediately. Andrea Betti will be responsible for communications between the Company and ASX, according to Listing Rule 12.6. The company will also close its Gold Coast office.