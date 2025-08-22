Centaurus Metals Launches Share Purchase Plan

Centaurus Metals Limited (CTM), an ASX-listed company focused on nickel sulphide exploration and development in Brazil, has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders. Centaurus is advancing the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil and exploring the Boi Novo Copper Project. The SPP, announced on 14 August 2025, allows eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.36 per share.

The offer price represents a 20% discount to the last traded price of $0.45 on 11 August 2025, and an 11.8% discount to the 15-day volume weighted average price of $0.41. Eligible shareholders are those with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as of 5:00 PM (AWST) on 13 August 2025. In addition to the discounted share price, participants will receive one free attaching unlisted option for every two shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.50 and expiring on 30 November 2027.

The SPP aims to raise $3 million, with the company reserving the right to accept oversubscriptions or scale back applications at its discretion. Proceeds will be used to advance the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, support strategic partnering and debt funding processes, explore the Boi Novo Copper Project, and for general working capital. Directors of Centaurus are eligible to participate in the SPP.

The SPP opens on 22 August 2025 and is scheduled to close on 5 September 2025 at 5:00 PM (AWST). Shares issued under the SPP are expected to commence trading on the ASX on 15 September 2025. Interested shareholders are encouraged to read the SPP offer booklet for complete terms and conditions and to seek professional financial advice before participating. For questions, shareholders can contact Automic, the company’s share registry.