Spheria Emerging Companies (SEC) Reports Strong Profit Growth and Increased Dividends

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC), an ASX-listed investment firm focused on emerging companies, today released its preliminary final report for the period ending 30 June 2025. Spheria Emerging Companies is dedicated to investing in a portfolio of emerging companies, seeking to deliver capital growth and income to its shareholders. The report, released under ASX listing rule 4.3A, highlights substantial growth in revenue and profit compared to the previous corresponding period.

Revenues from ordinary activities increased by 100.6% to $24.249 million. Profit from continuing operations after tax attributable to shareholders rose by 116.0% to $16.401 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share both increased by 115.7% to 27.4 cents. These figures reflect a strong financial performance driven by the company’s investment strategies.

The company also announced details of dividends paid during the year. Quarterly dividends of 3.4 cents, 3.5 cents, 3.5 cents and 3.5 cents per share were paid for the June 2024, September 2024, December 2024 and March 2025 quarters, respectively, fully franked at a 30% tax rate, totaling $8.313 million. Subsequent to year-end, the board resolved to pay a fully franked quarterly dividend for the June 2025 quarter of 3.6 cents per share, paid on 15 August 2025, amounting to $2.154 million, with the dividend reinvestment plan applying.

The net tangible asset backing per ordinary security, including tax provided on realised gains only, was reported at $2.411, compared to $2.231 in the previous corresponding period. Including tax provided on realised and unrealised gains, the net tangible asset backing was $2.375, compared to $2.239 previously. Further details regarding the company’s financial performance and position can be found in the 2025 Annual Report.