Centaurus Metals Launches Share Purchase Plan

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM), a company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects, today announced the opening of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to approximately $3 million. This initiative follows the previously announced $20 million institutional placement. The SPP allows existing eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares without incurring brokerage, commission, or transaction costs.

The SPP forms part of a wider capital raising effort. The $20 million placement was priced at $0.36 per share, which included one free-attaching option for every two shares subscribed. These options are exercisable at $0.50 with an expiry date of 30 November 2027. According to Centaurus, the placement attracted significant interest from both Australian and international institutional investors.

The combined proceeds from the placement, the SPP, and Centaurus’ existing cash reserves of $9 million will be used to advance the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, progress strategic partnerships, and fund exploration at the Boi Novo Copper Project. The funds will also cover general working capital requirements. Eligible shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as of 13 August 2025, have the opportunity to apply for SPP shares at $0.36 per share, with one free-attaching option for every two shares subscribed.

The SPP offer closes at 5:00pm (AWST) on Friday, 5 September 2025, with the announcement of results and share allotment scheduled for Friday, 12 September 2025. Managing Director Darren Gordon highlighted that the SPP allows retail shareholders to invest on the same terms as institutional investors, including access to free-attaching options. He added that the next 6-12 months are expected to be transformative for Centaurus as they progress the Jaguar Nickel Project.