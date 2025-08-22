Sawan Tanna, Treasurer of The Perth Mint, discusses different ways investors can gain exposure to gold.

He outlines three main options: buying physical bullion (bars or coins) through The Perth Mint’s retail channels, opening an online depository account to buy and store gold at the Mint (backed by the Western Australian government’s guarantee), or purchasing gold via the Mint’s ASX-listed exchange traded product (PMGold).

He explains the pros and cons of physical gold—tangible ownership and flexibility, but with fabrication fees, storage, and counterfeiting risks—and stresses the importance of dealing with reputable buyers.

Sawan highlights that investing in gold is straightforward, whether through physical purchases, online storage, or the ETF, with minimum investments starting from around $50. Selling is also simple, provided investors use reputable dealers. He notes that ETFs are among the lowest-cost ways to hold gold, and both the depository and PMGold product are 100% physically backed and benefit from the state’s AAA credit rating.

He advises investors to seek professional financial and tax advice and to carefully choose the form of gold investment that best fits their financial goals.



For more information on how to invest in gold, visit The Perth Mint.