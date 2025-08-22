Carbonxt Group Limited Announces Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1), a company focused on developing and marketing specialised activated carbon products for environmental solutions, has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to eligible shareholders. The offer, detailed in a prospectus dated 22 August 2025, allows eligible shareholders to acquire one option to purchase a fully paid ordinary share (Loyalty Option) for every six shares held as of the record date of 27 August 2025 at 7:00pm (AEST). The issue price is $0.01 per Loyalty Option, with an exercise price of $0.07 per option.

The entitlement offer is fully underwritten by Chaleyer Holdings Pty Limited, ensuring the company will receive the intended funds. The offer officially opens on 1 September 2025 and is scheduled to close at 5:00pm (AEST) on 10 September 2025, unless extended. The prospectus outlines that the Loyalty Options will be exercisable on or before 5:00pm (AEST) on the date that is three years from the date of issue.

According to the announcement, the purpose of the offer is to reward shareholders, potentially increase the company’s capital if the options are exercised, and recognize the expected increase in operations due to the new activated carbon manufacturing facility in Kentucky. The company intends to use the funds raised from the issue price for expenses of the offer and working capital. Funds raised from the exercise price will be used for retiring debt and general working capital purposes.

Eligible shareholders are encouraged to carefully read the prospectus in full and consult with their licensed financial advisor, accountant, stockbroker, lawyer, or other professional advisor before making any decisions regarding the offer, as the securities offered are considered highly speculative.