AUOF Trading Halted Amid Asset Sale

Australian Unity Office Fund (AUOF) has requested an immediate trading halt on its ordinary units. The request, announced today, precedes an impending announcement concerning the sale of 150 Charlotte Street, Brisbane. AUOF is an unlisted property fund that invests in Australian office buildings. Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited is the responsible entity for the fund.

The trading halt was officially put in place at the request of Australian Unity Investment Real Estate Limited. The responsible entity stated that the halt is necessary to ensure orderly trading in AUOF units while the details of the property sale are finalised and prepared for release to the market.

The halt will remain in effect until the earlier of two events. Trading is expected to resume either at the commencement of normal trading hours on Friday, August 25th, or upon the release of an official announcement providing an update on the 150 Charlotte Street transaction. Investors are advised to monitor official channels for further information as it becomes available.

This strategic decision reflects the significance of the Brisbane property to AUOF’s overall portfolio and investment strategy. The responsible entity is working to finalise details, with the goal of providing transparency and maintaining market stability during this period.