Carbonxt Launches $0.7 Million Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX: CG1), a cleantech company that develops and markets specialised Activated Carbon products focused on capturing contaminants in industrial processes, has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise up to $0.7 million. The offer, dubbed a ‘Loyalty Options’ offer, is available to existing shareholders. The company produces and manufactures Powdered Activated Carbon and Activated Carbon pellets for use in industrial air purification, wastewater treatment and other liquid and gas phase markets.

The entitlement offer grants eligible shareholders one loyalty option for every six shares held as of 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. These options are priced at $0.01 each and are exercisable at $0.07 per share three years from the issue date. The offer is extended to shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand. Directors reserve the right to place any shortfall within three months of the offer’s closing date, which is scheduled for Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

The entitlement offer is fully underwritten by Chaleyer Holdings Pty Limited and sub-underwritten by Phelbe Pty Ltd and all Directors Matthew Driscoll, Warren Murphy, David Mazyck and Nicholas Andrews. The company intends to use the funds raised from the issue price for expenses related to the offer and for working capital. Should the loyalty options be exercised, the company could potentially raise up to $4.9 million.

According to Carbonxt, the offer aims to reward shareholders, provide a potential source of additional capital if the Loyalty Options are exercised, and recognise the expected material uplift in operations following the successful commissioning of the new Activated Carbon manufacturing facility in Kentucky. Key dates for the offer include the prospectus dispatch to eligible shareholders on Monday, 1 September 2025, and the expected quotation of the Loyalty Options on the ASX on Thursday, 18 September 2025.