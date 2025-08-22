Inghams Group, Australia’s largest poultry producer, has reported a 10.2 per cent decrease in net profit, landing at $90 million for the 2024–25 financial year. The company attributed the drop primarily to a reduction in the number of leases held. Inghams specialises in producing and marketing a range of poultry products, serving both retail and foodservice customers across Australia and New Zealand. The company operates integrated facilities, including hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants.

The company has declared a fully franked dividend of 19 cents per share, a slight decrease of 1 cent from the previous year. Looking ahead, Inghams anticipates underlying earnings for the current financial year to fall within the range of $215 million to $230 million. However, the company noted that earnings are expected to be heavily skewed towards the second half of the year. This weighting reflects the impact of weaker trading conditions observed in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, as well as the anticipated benefits from ongoing operational changes.

While the group projects a marginal increase in core poultry volumes for the 2025–26 financial year, it also anticipates a slight decrease in net selling prices. This expected price reduction is attributed to a combination of customer pricing outcomes, subdued conditions in the wholesale market, and an overall competitive environment.

In response to these challenges, Inghams has announced a series of cost reduction initiatives targeting labour, procurement, and site-level operations. These initiatives are projected to generate annualised savings of between $60 million and $80 million, providing a significant boost to the company’s bottom line and offsetting some of the pressures on profitability.