GYG Smashes $1 Billion Sales Milestone

Guzman y Gomez (GYG) has announced record financial results for the year ending June 30, highlighted by global network sales exceeding $1 billion for the first time. The fast-casual Mexican food chain operates and franchises restaurants globally. GYG’s success is driven by fresh ingredients and a vibrant dining experience.

Global network sales increased by 23 per cent to $1.18 billion, which propelled a 45.5 per cent jump in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to $65.1 million on a pro forma basis. Net profit after tax saw a significant rise of 152 per cent, reaching $14.5 million. During the year, GYG expanded its footprint by opening 39 new restaurants worldwide, with 32 in Australia, four in Singapore, one in Japan, and two in the United States, bringing its total global network to 256 restaurants.

GYG’s established markets also performed strongly, with comparable sales growth across Australia, Singapore and Japan reaching 9.6 per cent. Underlying EBITDA in this segment rose 45 per cent to $66 million. Reflecting its strong financial performance, the board has declared a fully-franked maiden dividend of 12.6 Australian cents per share, set to be paid out in September.

The company’s US operations showed improved performance towards the end of the year, with fourth-quarter comparable sales up 2.8 per cent and total network sales increasing by 57.3 per cent. Looking ahead to FY26, GYG anticipates opening 32 new restaurants in Australia and expects its Australia segment underlying EBITDA margin to expand from 5.7 per cent in FY25 to between 5.9 and 6.3 per cent. The company anticipates losses to increase slightly in FY26 due to continued investment in new stores and supporting infrastructure.