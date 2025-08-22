Monash IVF Profit Declines Amidst Cycle Drop

Monash IVF has announced an underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) of $27.4 million for the 2025 financial year. This figure represents an 8.1 per cent decrease compared to the previous year, although it aligns with the company’s prior guidance. The fertility company specialises in assisted reproductive services, offering a range of treatments for individuals and couples. Monash IVF operates clinics and provides related services across Australia and internationally.

Despite the NPAT decline, the company reported a 6.7 per cent increase in revenue, reaching $271.9 million. Underlying EBITDA also saw a rise of 5.6 per cent, amounting to $66.3 million. The reported NPAT, inclusive of all factors, stood at $25.7 million, a significant improvement compared to the $5.9 million loss recorded in FY24.

The board of directors has decided not to declare a final dividend for FY25. However, they intend to resume dividend payments in FY26, contingent upon the company achieving its earnings targets. A notable challenge for Monash IVF was a 5 per cent drop in domestic stimulated cycles, which outpaced the broader industry decline of 1.7 per cent.

Looking ahead to the 2026 financial year, Monash IVF anticipates an underlying NPAT in the range of $20 million to $23 million. This projection reflects expectations of weaker demand for services, delays in implementing price increases, and the impact of higher operational costs on the company’s performance.