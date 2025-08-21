Anthropic Eyes Massive $15.6 Billion Funding Round

Anthropic is reportedly close to finalising a funding round that could reach as high as $US10 billion ($15.6 billion), according to sources familiar with the matter. This exceeds earlier expectations and represents one of the most substantial mega-rounds for an artificial intelligence startup to date. The final amount is still subject to change as discussions continue.

Investment firm Iconiq Capital is reportedly leading the funding round. Other firms expected to participate include TPG Inc, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Spark Capital and Menlo Ventures, according to sources familiar with the matter. Anthropic has also engaged in discussions with the Qatar Investment Authority and Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC regarding potential participation in the round.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, aims to be a reliable and safety-conscious AI provider. The company directly competes with OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI, each of which has secured billions this year. Anthropic declined to comment on the funding round.

This significant capital injection will support Anthropic’s investments in data centres and talent acquisition, crucial for advancing its AI model development and solidifying its position in the competitive AI landscape.