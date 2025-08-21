Walmart Shares Tumble After Profit Miss

Walmart shares experienced a significant decline after the company reported that its profits missed Wall Street expectations for the first time in three years. This overshadowed the retailer’s higher sales figures for the recent quarter. Adjusted earnings per share reached US68¢ for the second quarter, which was six cents lower than analysts had anticipated. Walmart is the world’s largest retailer, operating a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company employs millions of associates worldwide.

The company attributed the profit shortfall to several factors, including a rise in insurance claims, legal charges, and restructuring costs. Specifically, increased claims, covering general liability and workers’ compensation expenses, had a notable impact on earnings. According to the company, the costs associated with settling claims or pursuing legal action have increased substantially. While the number of incidents has decreased, the financial impact of these claims weighed on the quarterly results. Walmart anticipates these charges will decrease as the year progresses.

Despite the disappointing earnings, Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman suggests the impact on the stock may be short-lived. Gutman noted that profitability was affected by a number of factors. He believes that the company is expected to consistently deliver on both sales and margins, given its market capitalisation, valuation and retail leadership.

In afternoon trading in New York, Walmart shares fell by more than 5 per cent. Prior to this decline, the stock had gained nearly 14 per cent this year, outperforming the 8.7 per cent advance of the S&P 500 Index through Wednesday’s close.