Super Retail Hits Record High

Super Retail Group’s shares reached a record high following the release of its fiscal year 2025 results, which surpassed market expectations. The retailer, known for brands like Rebel and Supercheap Auto, saw its shares climb to $20.20 before stabilising at $18.90, marking a 14.3 per cent increase at 10.45am AEST.

Super Retail Group is an Australian retailer specialising in auto parts, sporting goods, and outdoor recreation products. The company operates several well-known retail chains across Australia and New Zealand, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. According to E&P retail analyst Kade Madigan, Super Retail Group delivered a strong FY25 performance, though early FY26 sales momentum varies across its brands.

The group reported FY25 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $399.7 million and net profit after tax (NPAT) pre-NRI of $232.4 million. Both figures exceeded E&P and consensus forecasts. While Supercheap Auto demonstrated improved sales heading into the first half of FY26, Rebel experienced a slowdown in growth. The company did not provide any FY26 earnings guidance.

Madigan highlighted that the overall result was 6 per cent above consensus estimates, with gross profit margins remaining broadly stable and group sales growth outperforming expectations. He anticipates that consensus earnings estimates will likely increase by 5-7 per cent, contingent on the sustainability of early FY26 sales growth.