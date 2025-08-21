Megaport Shares Recover After Intraday Plunge

Megaport shares rebounded after initially plummeting nearly 20 per cent in early trading. At 10.38am AEST, the company’s shares were down 17.8 per cent to $12.17 due to concerns over higher operating expenses potentially impacting earnings, despite revenue growth. However, by 12.20pm AEST, the stock had recovered to be up 1.6 per cent at $15.08.

According to E&P analyst Paul Mason, Megaport’s chief executive, Michael Reid, worked to project a positive outlook. Mason noted that despite the stock’s initial drop, Reid maintained an optimistic tone, particularly during the Q&A session, even though the underlying outlook remained largely unchanged.

Megaport reported its FY25 results, revealing revenue of $227.1 million, surpassing E&P’s consensus estimate of $222.6 million. The company also reported an EBITDA of $62.3 million, slightly above consensus. According to Mason, the company addressed concerns about a material miss versus consensus EBITDA in FY26 by explaining discretionary investments, suggesting that margins could recover if these investments do not yield the expected results.

Megaport is a global Network as a Service provider. The company’s platform enables businesses to rapidly connect their network to services and other data centres across the world.