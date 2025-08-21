Simonds Group Appoints Michael Sukkar to Board

Simonds Group, a major Australian home builder, has appointed former Coalition government minister Michael Sukkar to its board of directors. Sukkar previously served as the federal housing minister and assistant treasurer from 2019 to 2022. Prior to his career in politics, Sukkar worked as a tax lawyer. Simonds Group is one of Australia’s oldest and largest home builders, dedicated to providing affordable and quality homes to families across the country. The company strives to deliver innovative housing solutions while maintaining a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Executive chair and CEO of Simonds Group, Rhett Simonds, expressed his confidence that Sukkar’s extensive background in government policy and housing would be a significant asset to the company. Sukkar’s understanding of the complexities within the housing market and the important policy discussions on the horizon are expected to provide valuable insights as Simonds Homes continues its operations.

Rhett Simonds stated that Sukkar’s experience would be invaluable as the company continues to play an active role in the housing sector. The appointment signals Simonds Group’s commitment to navigating the challenges and opportunities present in the Australian housing market with informed leadership and strategic direction.